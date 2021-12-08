Chanel's annual Metropolitan Métiers D'Art show famously celebrates the luxury French fashion house's beloved artisans — from its embroiderer, Lesage, to its button-designer, Desrues. The highly anticipated event has made its mark across the globe through the years, landing in New York City, Hamburg, and Rome, among other cities. This year, guests flocked to Le 19M in Paris, a futuristic new building created specially for the label's creative professionals. Even though the IRL show was exclusive, no one needed an invitation from Virginie Viard to experience the pre-fall 2021 collection or the captivating reverse cat-eye look dreamt up by Chanel's global creative makeup and color designer Lucia Pica.

The pro put an edgy spin on the label's refined aesthetic with an über-dramatic reverse cat-eye look. Models made a fierce statement in bold eyeliner featuring a super long wing that extended from the outer corner. And keeping with the reverse linear trend, makeup artists also pulled the lower lash line eyeliner inward to extend it into the inner corner. The overall effect was glamorous, moody, and oh so French.

As for hair, accessories were a key component of the show's 59-piece collection. Creative hairstylist Damien Boissinot worked as the show's hair lead, embracing the models' lived-in hair textures and giving them deep side parts.

Per Vogue, the expert created a "small (hidden) braid" onto which he secured a black hair bow. As cited by the outlet, this accessory choice is one of the fashion house's traditions, seen on Claudia Schiffer during Chanel's autumn/winter 1995 show, and Soo Joo Park at the 2015 Métiers d'Art.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In a statement, Chanel called its 2021 Metropolitan Métiers D'Art Show, “metropolitan yet sophisticated,” and that couldn’t be a more accurate description of the show’s glam. Pica and Boissinot put a modern and slightly-edgy spin on two of the most classically loved beauty looks to date — proving that you can still celebrate the past while appreciating the present.