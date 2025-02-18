In early Dec. 2024, Kim Kardashian’s loungewear label, SKIMS collaborated with The North Face. The collection spotlighted The North Face’s outerwear staples in SKIMS’ signature neutral shades. To no surprise, most styles sold out within minutes, including the ski pants and cropped puffer coats. Since the collab went viral, fans have wondered who SKIMS’ next partner would be — and if it could match the former team’s success. Well, on Feb. 18, Kardashian finally cleared up the rumors. Instead of going the limited-edition collection route, SKIMS and Nike joined forces on a new brand called “NikeSKIMS.” While most details are being kept under wraps (for now), the SKIMS founder shared the debut line will drop this spring.

Bright and early on Tuesday morning, Kardashian introduced NikeSKIMS to her 358 million Instagram followers. Alongside a photo of the brands’ combined logos, the mogul wrote in the caption, “A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed.” Marking Nike’s first “long-term partnership” with an outside company, NikeSKIMS will “introduce an extensive product line that invites more athletes and women into the world of sport and movement,” according to a press release. The forthcoming label will merge the best of both brands, including SKIMS’ luxe intimates and loungewear and Nike’s advanced athleisure and sports gear. “Nike and SKIMS share a deep commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and pushing boundaries, driven by an unwavering belief in the power of women," said Kardashian, the co-founder and chief creative officer of SKIMS in an official statement. “This partnership is the culmination of that shared vision, delivering product that is meticulously designed to sculpt and perform for every body.”

Courtesy of NikeSKIMS

No product images have surfaced yet, however, the press release confirmed the “extensive fitness line” will feature apparel, footwear, and accessories. With that said, you can expect stylish ‘fits, timeless footwear, and neutral numbers galore. “By partnering with Nike, the undisputed leader in athletic performance and innovation, [SKIMS is] poised to create a new standard in the global fitness and activewear market,” co-founder and CEO of SKIMS, Jens Grede said in the press release. Even with the beginning of its sports-focused era, Grede clarified that “SKIMS' focus on body confidence and self-expression” will remain stronger than ever. So, don’t worry: Your favorite body-con dresses aren’t going anywhere (you know the ones).

Recently, brands like Alo and Lululemon have dominated the womenswear athleisure circuit — thanks to approval from Kendall Jenner, Olivia Wilde, and Taylor Swift (to name a few). However, with Nike and SKIMS’ individual accomplishments, it’s clear NikeSKIMS is a worthy competition for the longterm labels. Ahead of the brand’s fast-approaching launch, stay tuned to TZR for updates on sizes, prices, and more in the weeks to come. According to Kardashian, “every single detail has been obsessed over and carefully considered,” so the bar is unsurprisingly high.