Unlike so many celebrities, Megan Fox has maintained roughly the same hair color throughout her entire career. She’s rarely strayed from the long, center-parted brunette style that pairs seamlessly with the many sultry looks the actor has come to be known for. So, when a recent Instagram selfie of Megan Fox’s ash blonde hair dropped, fans essentially lost their minds — and rightfully so.

"This is what the devil’s daughter looks like. #JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022," she captioned the photo, in which Fox has long, platinum blonde hair along with a smokey eye and subtly overlined lips. It’s clear that the transformation was done for her role in the upcoming film, Johnny and Clyde, an update on the infamous story of the criminal couple Bonnie and Clyde. There has been no official release date announced, but it’s said that viewers can expect the film to drop by the end of 2022.

Perhaps because of Fox’s dark roots or other recent fully brunette photos, many are speculating whether her new look is actually a wig — in fact, many are hoping it is. “Nooooooo tell me its a wig,” one commenter wrote under the post, which has garnered over 3.2 million likes. “That better be a wig,” said another.

It seems that Fox’s new blonde is indeed a wig, given that her hairstylist, Miles Jeffries, tagged artisan wigmaker Merria Dearman in a matching post shared to his page. Dearman also shared the image, under which makeup artist Amanda Pepin commented, “I was the lucky one able to work with this beautiful wig by miles and apply it to the perfect @MeganFox.”

“Breaking the internet with this transformation on @meganfox,” Dearman continued in her own post. “Jonny & Clyde 2022. I am so happy I got to do this hair for the icon herself...doing the damn thing being the bad b*tch herself.”

This isn’t the first time Fox has dabbled in temporary hair transformations. At this year’s Met Gala, the star was dripping with Old Hollywood glamour while donning faux pin-up style bangs.

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Perhaps this is one of many hair transformations and experimentations to come for the actress, though her iconic long jet black locks simply can’t be beat.