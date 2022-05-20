Viola Davis Wore The Kookiest, Most Unexpected Red Carpet Shoe At Cannes

Celebrities are currently arriving for the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival — and brought their fashion A-game — for a 12-day extravaganza of movies, dinners, and parties. Those who closely follow the Cannes red carpet have likely seen plenty of awe-inspiring custom-designed and haute couture looks. Stars will continue to hit the red carpet in their best outfits for another week or so — but for now, you’ll want to turn your attention to Viola Davis’ dress at Cannes. The actor has been delivering glamorous, impossible-to-miss ensembles on the red carpet for years, so her latest look certainly fits that bill.

The actor attended a screening of Top Gun: Maverick on May 18. Her red carpet dress was already eye-catching — she wore a flowing canary yellow Alexander McQueen gown with a ruffled neckline, short puffy sleeves, and corset-like boning on the bodice. Then, she doubled down on the sartorial drama with a pair of glimmering gold leather boots from Tod’s, which featured a towering platform and a chunky rubber outsole. Just like her dress, the shoes were custom-made for Davis and fashioned after the brand’s 1T ankle boots. (Although, unlike Davis’ pair, the originals have a much sportier feel and come without a platform, in black and white hues.) Lastly, the actor completed her bold outfit with Boucheron jewelry.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Greg Williams Photography

It looks like the star has recently developed a penchant for punchy yellow hues. Back in April 2022, the A-lister notably wore a lemony-yellow Lafayette 148 New York suit to appear on The Today Show With Hoda & Jenna. Davis is quite on trend fashion wise, given that marigold dominated both the streets and the runways at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022. As evidenced, below, the actor can totally pull off this shade.

Gotham/GC Images

If you love Davis’ shiny platform boots, as of right now there is no way to purchase her exact shoes as they were custom-made for her red carpet appearance. However, if you’re committed to trying out the actor’s clever platform shoes instead of heels trick, you can do so by pairing a maxi dress with any of the styles, below.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.