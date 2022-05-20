(Red Carpet)
Viola Davis Wore The Kookiest, Most Unexpected Red Carpet Shoe At Cannes
It was a complete surprise.
Celebrities are currently arriving for the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival — and brought their fashion A-game — for a 12-day extravaganza of movies, dinners, and parties. Those who closely follow the Cannes red carpet have likely seen plenty of awe-inspiring custom-designed and haute couture looks. Stars will continue to hit the red carpet in their best outfits for another week or so — but for now, you’ll want to turn your attention to Viola Davis’ dress at Cannes. The actor has been delivering glamorous, impossible-to-miss ensembles on the red carpet for years, so her latest look certainly fits that bill.
The actor attended a screening of Top Gun: Maverick on May 18. Her red carpet dress was already eye-catching — she wore a flowing canary yellow Alexander McQueen gown with a ruffled neckline, short puffy sleeves, and corset-like boning on the bodice. Then, she doubled down on the sartorial drama with a pair of glimmering gold leather boots from Tod’s, which featured a towering platform and a chunky rubber outsole. Just like her dress, the shoes were custom-made for Davis and fashioned after the brand’s 1T ankle boots. (Although, unlike Davis’ pair, the originals have a much sportier feel and come without a platform, in black and white hues.) Lastly, the actor completed her bold outfit with Boucheron jewelry.
It looks like the star has recently developed a penchant for punchy yellow hues. Back in April 2022, the A-lister notably wore a lemony-yellow Lafayette 148 New York suit to appear on The Today Show With Hoda & Jenna. Davis is quite on trend fashion wise, given that marigold dominated both the streets and the runways at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022. As evidenced, below, the actor can totally pull off this shade.
If you love Davis’ shiny platform boots, as of right now there is no way to purchase her exact shoes as they were custom-made for her red carpet appearance. However, if you’re committed to trying out the actor’s clever platform shoes instead of heels trick, you can do so by pairing a maxi dress with any of the styles, below.
