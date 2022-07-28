In the height of summer, fashion news no longer revolves around the best denim jeans trends or the most versatile blazers. Instead, those topics are generally placed on the back-burner in order to facilitate another conversation — one centered on swimsuits. These days, many celebrities are enjoying their summer holidays all over Europe and simultaneously providing resort wear inspiration for all who are interested. Victoria Beckham and her red one-piece swimsuit look are a recent example. She wore it aboard her yacht off the coast of Antibes, France; the look was simple and sexy, with an undertone of Baywatch.

In the long lens paparazzi photos, Victoria, David, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham were all spotted aboard the watercraft. The designer was photographed in the aforementioned one-piece, a black cap, and big, dark sunglasses. In terms of design, the swimsuit featured a scoop-neckline and criss-cross back, and the vibrant color complemented her bronzed skin. From what one can glean from the respective family members’ social media accounts, the vacation is pretty low-key. Yesterday, Cruz posted a photo of his family sitting together near the edge of the edge of the boat, while his mom shared a selfie in the aforementioned cap, a white tank top, and jean shorts. In the caption, she wrote, “Vodka tonic + my kindle = mummy’s happy place 😂😂.”

BACKGRID

Earlier in the vacation, the star was spotted in a teensy red bikini and a coordinated cover-up, suggesting that the bright hue is among her favorites right now.

BACKGRID

When not in swimwear or white tanks and jean shorts, the talent has been winning the throw-on-and-go summer dress game. A stop off in Saint-Tropez saw David and Victoria strut across the beach as her ivory slip dress trailed in the breeze and just a hint of a lace bralette peeped out from the sheath of silky fabric.

The moral of the story is, perhaps, that solids can be impactful, if you wear them right. Should you love a brighter color palette, you may consider recreating Victoria’s swimsuit look. In that case, look ahead for TZR’s pick of red one-piece swimsuits.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.