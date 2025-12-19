When it comes to hairstyles, Ciara is one of our leading “time to switch it up” celebs. The pop star never rests on one look too long: You might catch her in a bob one moment, and long blonde waves the next. Now, after hitting the feed in recent weeks in a rich brunette with “coconut milk” highlights and platinum waves, the time has come again. Ciara arrived at the inaugural TikTok Awards, held Dec. 18 in Los Angeles, in full, waist-length, bouncy chocolate curls.

The “Goodies” singer performed at the ceremony, wearing the voluminous, center-parted hairstyle, along with a dramatic smoky eye and bold brow. A subtle nude lip helped keep the focus on the eyes — and of course, that glorious mane of cascading curls. She also donned the glam on the red carpet, where she accessorized her sporty, colorful outfit with a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses.

Along with the super long lengths, the hairstyle was notable for its color. The rich chocolate brown lacked obvious dimension, which is right in line with the burgeoning “color drenching” trend that favors rich, solid color over balayage or other highlight or lowlight techniques. She recently wore a similar monochromatic shade in London, this time straight and silky black.

Ciara performed a medley of her biggest hits at the ceremony, including “Oh,” “1, 2 Step,” and “Level Up.” She also took a moment in her set to participate in one of the app’s most viral 2025 dance trends — because the best entertainers know their audience.