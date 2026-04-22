Few of our current pop stars have as vibrant an aesthetic as Tyla. The South African chanteuse doesn’t just rock hot-pink latex dresses and neon-yellow bustiers; she does so with an ease that most of us could only dream of. And this doesn’t just apply to her fashion. Be it dreamy, mermaid-esque highlighter or colorful eyebrows, Tyla is the consummate confidence muse when it comes to makeup, too — making her the perfect cover star for i-D magazine’s first-ever dedicated Beauty Zine, which the British publication unveiled on April 21.

The singer appears on two separate covers, both shot by Ilya Lipkin with makeup by i-D’s global beauty editor-at-large, Marcelo Gutierrez. Donning lightened brows on both, one cover sees the star wearing bold swaths of matte, pale pink eyeshadow on her brow bones with fluffy coral eyelashes; on the other, the pared-back glam consists of subtly bronzed lids and glossy, frosted lips. (Gutierrez used Kiko Milano products for the looks.)

In the accompanying editorial, additional makeup looks include a dramatic, smoked-out cat eye with shimmering silver shadow in the inner corners, and matte white paint covering her forehead and running down the bridge of her nose.

For hair, the looks whipped up by celebrity stylist Yusef included a spiky slick-back, sleek wrap, and the full, long, and side-parted silk press that the “Push 2 Start” singer has been favoring in recent months. And for the fingertips, manicurist Eri Ishizu created a trendy neutral nail look: super glossy and slightly translucent.

Along with a written interview by Laetitia Lotthé, Tyla sat down with the magazine for an on-camera Q&A, discussing the family, friends, and rituals that helped shape her beauty ethos. Check it out over on i-D’s YouTube channel.