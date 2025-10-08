Fall — aka the coziest season of all — must be here as today, Tracee Ellis Ross was revealed as the face of a collaboration between Spanx and La Ligne. Fusing fashion and functionality, the collection sees the debut of six super soft cashmere and wool-blend sweaters which pair like a dream with Spanx’ recently-unveiled corduroy offering.

In imagery photographed by Olivia Malone, the actor and multi-hyphenate showcases the styles, which are available to shop now. The lineup includes limited-edition updates to La Ligne’s famed Marin sweater, which counts Meghan Markle, Olivia Wilde, and Nina Dobrev among its fans. Today’s launch sees five special stripe colorways including chocolate brown and blush and black and camel. Plus, the luxe, relaxed-fit staple is offered in Spanx’ size inclusive range from XS to 3X.

The collab also includes a cropped cable knit version of the Marin — in a vivid holiday season-ready red — and a longer length take on the popular La Ligne turtleneck. The latter, which is designed to be worn oversized with Spanx leggings or your favorite denim, comes in two classic shades of red and camel.

Known for her singular style and zest for life, Pattern founder Ellis Ross, 52, was a no-brainer to anchor the campaign. The partnership also coincides with Spanx’ milestone 25th anniversary, and for this celebratory collaboration, it was imperative to team up with another female-founded brand.

Olivia Malone

“Spanx started by reinventing shapewear 25 years ago, and we have never stopped innovating,” the company’s vice president Katie Weeks said in a release. “For our anniversary, we are celebrating iconic women. Partnering with La Ligne was a natural fit, and bringing Tracee Ellis Ross into the mix made it magic. Tracee is the ultimate icon, fearless, a style visionary, and a true trailblazer, which is exactly what this collection represents.”

Although praised for her fashion icon status and a front row staple at fashion month, Ellis Ross is selective when it comes to the brand campaigns she stars in. Her last gig saw her reunite with Black-ish co-star Yara Shahidi to feature in Old Navy's summer 2024 campaign, and in 2021 she lent her talent to campaigns for J.Crew, MAC Cosmetics, and Pyer Moss.

The Spanx x LaLigne collab is available to shop today.

Read TZR’s review of Pattern Body here.