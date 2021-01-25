Out of all the vintage makeup styles to borrow inspiration from, ‘50s beauty — think red lipstick, long lashes, and coiffed hair — continues to remain a celebrity favorite. And few can pull it off more effortlessly than Tracee Ellis Ross, who shared a recent makeup look via Instagram that channels old school glamour. Of course, the comedy queen made sure to point that out, too: “Lucille Ellis Ball,” she captioned the Jan. 24 post.

In the two pictures, Ross is wearing bright scarlet lipstick as well as lash-defining mascara (or really incredible false lashes). Her hair is styled with classic rockabilly flair — it's piled high at the crown, with a few stray curls left out at the neckline and at the ears to give it that cool factor. That said, the makeup is extremely neat and polished, including manicured and arched brows as well as the expert-level lip lining. A light contour appears to define the star's cheekbones, as well, angling up towards her ears.

While anyone who's a fan of Ross knows that the comparison to Lucille Ball is apt, there might be a sneaky reference here to her Black-Ish co-star Anthony Anderson. Earlier this month, Us Weekly published an interview with Anderson where he calls Ross the "modern-day Lucille Ball, and I’m her Desi Arnaz."

Then again, you never know what might be afoot when Ross posts a new makeup look or a recent hairstyle she's tried, since it might just be for a show, a Pattern Beauty photoshoot, a behind-the-scenes editorial — really, the possibilities are endless with her. One thing is certain, though: You'll be inspired to dust off your favorite red lipstick after seeing Ross' vintage look. And if for some reason you don't have a red that you're in love with, then it's time to find your favorite. Below, some of the best red lipsticks that'll give you a similarly plump, plush, and opaque scarlet lip, with or without liner.

