The Devil Wears Prada enthusiasts know florals for spring aren’t exactly groundbreaking (in the words of Miranda Priestly). However, this season, instead of styling a reliable rose or sunflower print, the celebrity set is making a case for more eccentric nature-inspired looks. First, there was Emily Blunt, who recently made veggiecore a thing with a turnip-topped matching set courtesy of Loewe’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. And now, Tracee Ellis Ross is jumping on the forest fashion bandwagon with a grassy three-piece set from Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024. All this to say? Make room in your closet for a garden-looking getup or two this spring (and beyond).

On April 30, Ross attended the first day of the 2024 IAB NewFronts, a four-day conference that connects brands with the latest digital video content, to promote her upcoming Roku Original series, Tracee Travels. Before taking the stage at Convene 225 Liberty in New York to tease her new show, Ross posed for a quick rooftop photoshoot, which she later shared on Instagram. The Black-ish actor showcased every angle of her Dries Van Noten ensemble, most notably the oversized green textured sweater layered over a backwards lilac button-down (iconic). She also posted a few head-to-toe shots, which allowed a moment of appreciation for her fuzzy lime green knee-length shorts. On the runway, the model wore a pair of brown T-strap heels which Ross swapped for the atelier’s signature Glove Wedge Leather Pumps, also in chocolate. With her co-ord’s high neck, there was no need for a statement necklace, so instead Ross opted for striking emerald green hoop earrings.

A model on the Dries Van Noten Fall/Winter 2024 runway. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Now that 60-degree weather has become the norm, be on the lookout for more earthy ensembles from your favorite fashion muses. The Fall/Winter 2024 circuit seems to be the celebrity go-to for sourcing a wildlife-infused outfit, however, these collections aren’t available to shop for another few months. In the meantime, you can still get in on the trend early by channeling Ross’ latest look via the curated edit below.