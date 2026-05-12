“Natural, skinlike makeup is my signature,” Olivia Jade says of the bronzed glowy look that’s the main character of the GRWMs she posts for her millions of YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok followers. While the 26-year-old beauty and fashion influencer goes on to say that landing on her trademark makeup style has taken a ton of trial and error, starting her own beauty brand has been a dream of hers since she started uploading videos more than a decade ago while in high school. Now, it’s finally happening.

After weeks of teasing on her social accounts, Jade’s makeup line O.piccola is here. The name is a nod to her first name and piccola, the Italian word for “little.” Jade says it’s a shoutout to her beauty philosophy, “a little goes a long way.” The first launch is The Bronze & Glow Balm, a hero product designed to help you achieve your own take on her subtle sculpted, radiant complexion. Formulated with a lab in South Korea, the creamy, hydrating balm blends effortlessly for a seamless finish. It comes in three shades: Light (a champagne pink highlight), Medium (a rose pink highlight), and Dark (a gold highlight). In a recent TikTok answering questions about her brand, Jade has shared she plans to expand with two more shades after the initial launch.

“The one thing that hasn’t changed since I’ve been doing makeup tutorials is that I’ve always loved a really bronzy, glowy base, and that’s always been my shtick on YouTube,” Jade tells me, sitting relaxed on a cream armchair in a suite at the New York Edition Hotel while dressed in a white tank top and straight-leg jeans that she’s accessorized with black pumps and a Victorian portrait black velvet choker. “I don’t want to be carrying a huge palette or multiple cream bronzers and highlights. I just wanted something easy, and for both sides of the product to work really, really, well.”

Devon Trunk

Of course, Jade is bringing her elevated minimalist sense of style (case in point the outfit she’s wearing when I meet her) to the product packaging and launch campaign. She chose The Bronze & Glow Balm’s pale blue hue by flipping through a Pantone color book with her dad, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Jade’s creative direction for the imagery sees her looking bronzed and glowy in various scenarios, from walking her dog to lounging in the sun.

Ahead, Jade shares how to use O.piccola’s first product, her best beauty advice, where to get inspiration when your looks are all over mood boards, and more.

On How Her Beauty Evolution Inspired O.Piccola’s First Product

“I used to wear purple lipstick, heavy foundation, mascara, and fake strip lashes when I was a kid. I always did a full beat when I was younger, but as I’ve aged, I’ve realized that does not make me feel my best. I also physically don’t like how it feels on my skin. So that’s where the idea started for this product. I was also heavily inspired by a palette I did with Sephora when I was 18. Since I don’t really wear powder palettes or products anymore, I wanted to make a lighter version that really feels like skin care while you’re wearing it.”

Devon Trunk

On How She Likes To Wear The Bronze & Glow Balm

“I love underpainting with it. So I’ll do my skin care, and then I’ll take the bronzer and I’ll hollow out the cheekbones. The balm is a really nice, unique shape because it perfectly lines with your cheekbones. It can be turned to snatch the forehead, and you can swipe it down the sides of your nose perfectly. So I snatch the forehead, nose, jaw, and cheekbones, then I’ll do the rest of my makeup. Then I’ll take the highlight side and put it on the tip of the cheekbone and the nose, and maybe a little bit on the Cupid’s bow and the inner corner of the eyes.

“If you have an event and you want a little glow on your collarbone or shoulders, it’s really pretty to swipe on there as well. I’ve also used it at the beach with no other makeup. I’ll apply my sunscreen and dab on a little Bronze & Glow.”

On Where She Gets Fashion & Beauty Inspiration

“For fashion inspiration, Olsen twins are always the chicest. I also really look to my older sister [Bella]. She has a really creative, great eye. We have very different styles, but I like her perspective.

“I get beauty inspiration everywhere; it can even be a random person I see online using a new product that I’ve never heard of. I get a lot of inspiration from Korean skin care and makeup brands. When I was in Seoul in January, I just spent hours in Olive Young, which is their big drug store, and pulled a lot of inspiration for future products. Also, Hailey Bieber has the most beautiful skin, and I love her brand, so she’s also a big inspiration.”

Devon Trunk

On How Moving To New York Has Influenced Her Style

“I wear jeans a lot more! In L.A., I would just stay in my pajamas because I don’t really leave my house that much and I work from home. So I’d be like a cute top on top and then sweatpants. I get dressed in New York, so that’s good. I’m outside way more. I walk a lot more, and I get to wear all of my coats.”

On The Best Piece Of Beauty Advice She’s Received

“Probably always taking my makeup off before going to bed and to wear sunscreen. I’ve watched my mom [actor Lori Loughlin] always take great care of her skin, and she’s a psycho about sunscreen. I don’t follow that advice as much as I should. I wish I remembered [to apply it] more, but I think this will be my year.”

O.piccola’s The Bronze & Glow Balm ($44) launches at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET May 12 on opiccola.com.