With her many TV roles and movies like Men in Black: International and Passing under her belt, it’s no secret that Tessa Thompson wields an impressive acting range. However, her most recent outfits for her Thor: Love And Thunder press tour also suggest that Thompson’s a person with major sartorial talent — namely, that she can, by all appearances, rock multiple statement looks over the course of a day with ease.

On June 27, she started her day appearing on Good Morning America with Amy Robach in a look straight from from Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook: a black-and-multicolor sequin jacket and matching miniskirt, which she wore with a golden top underneath and knee-high, black-and-white striped boots with platform heels. The look evoked Anne Hathaway at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival, where the Armageddon Time actor wore a big sister-type, Schiaparelli set. (Hathaway wore wide-leg pants, not a miniskirt, and a buttoned-up top instead of a loose jacket in the same multicolor pattern with a silver base.) Thompson’s outfit was as edgy as it was polished, and it surprisingly offered a note of utilitarianism that allowed her to incorporate the jacket into a more pared-back look later in the day.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

For another part of the show with Robach’s co-hosts T.J. Holmes, and Lara Spencer, the actor wore a mostly white ensemble comprised of a dress from Interior, coordinated knee-high boots by Larroudé, and Giorgio Armani’s La Prima Boston bag in black leather.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Her looks were so effortlessly chic, and at the same time emphasized the cool factor of coordinated dressing, either in the form of a set or a monochrome look à la Kate Middleton. The methods serve as a straight-forward way to look put-together for so many occasions, be it a travel day, lunch with friends, or an evening affair — you just have to find the most fitting look for you. Find TZR’s edit of options to help you similarly achieve Thompson’s easy sensibility, ahead.

