The Taylor Swift rumor mill is practically its own cottage industry. Nearly every week, there’s fresh speculation swirling about some aspect of her life, both personal and professional. What’s her current status with beau Travis Kelce? Has she recorded Reputation (Taylor’s Version) yet? Was her punk-inspired MTV Video Music Awards look hiding some sort of musical Easter egg? For the past few months, though, fans have been wrapped up in one particularly major mystery: exactly what nude lipstick has Swift been wearing in lieu of her signature red? She’s worn the color to a Kansas City Chiefs game, to the VMAs, and out-and-about on rare public sightings. There’s practically an entire TikTok sub-genre dedicated to sussing out that specific shade. Finally, though, fans have answers straight from the source.

Most have been referring to Swift’s lipstick as a nude, which is a bit of a misnomer. It probably seems like a more skin-like color purely because the public is so used to seeing her in that classic shade of blood red that she’s made her trademark over the past two decades. In reality, though, the lipstick is question is more of a deep spiced pink with brick-like undertones. It also features a matte finish.

(+) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images (+) David Eulitt/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images INFO 1/2

For awhile, many were sure they found the exact product used: Pat McGrath’s Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil in Naked Seduction. It sure looks similar — and Swift and McGrath herself have worked very closely together over the past few years — but it’s not a totally precise match. On Instagram Stories, Swift’s other go-to makeup artist, Lorrie Turk, finally revealed the real deal: NARS Original Lipstick in shade Morocco.

Turk confirmed that the singer-songwriter has actually been wearing this shade for years now, which makes sense considering that NARS’ best-selling shade Dragon Girl is also an on-the-record Swift favorite. In her documentary, Miss Americana, Swift also seen applying eyeshadow from the (limited-edition, now unavailable) NARSissist palette on her jet.

Because Swift’s newfound signature color is so close to selling out right now, there are a few things to keep in mind when shopping for a dupe. It’s described as a warm cinnamon, so take care to find a shade that’s equal parts brown, red, and pink. A matte finish is essential, of course, and also very on-trend for fall.

Take the guesswork out of it and shop the similarly Swiftian picks below.