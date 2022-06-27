Forget flower crowns, face jewels, and crochet anything — Megan Thee Stallion’s version of festival wear is next-level. At England’s Glastonbury Festival, arguably the country’s premier concert event, the always-stylish rapper took the stage in what can only be described as a high-fashion take on biker and leather subcultures, with an appropriately vampy makeup look to match. Her leather-on-leather Burberry bustier — part of a custom-made costume created especially for her headlining set — was effortlessly complemented by Megan’s red lips makeup look. By shading the outline of her lips with a deeper, brown-toned lip liner, the two-tone 3-D effect makes them look bolder, plumper, and more defined — perfect for entertaining a screaming crowd of thousands.

When Megan thanked Riccardo Tisci and the entire Burberry team via Instagram for her head-to-toe look, she meant it quite literally. The complete ensemble included the harness-embellished bustier bodysuit, a black fur bolero shrug, leather gloves, boots, and even a coordinating leather biker hat. Megan’s long-term hairstylist and close friend, Kellon Deryck, kept the hair look sexy and simple, opting for an extra-long cut with blunt ends and a glossy raven shade. While it’s unknown exactly what went into the multidimensional lip, chances are it’s the work of Lauren Elise Child, a celebrity makeup artist who worked with Megan on her looks for Coachella, the Met Gala, the Grammys, and virtually every magazine shoot, red carpet, or on-stage performance.

Those outlined red lips were undoubtedly the star of Megan’s Glastonbury beauty choices, though the accompanying makeup is pretty excellent in its own right. While the eyes were mostly obscured by futuristic Burberry shades, her ‘80s-style low blush placement and satiny skin worked with (rather than overpowering) the blood-red lipstick. Even broadcast on those famously grainy concert screens, her red-lipped smile could be seen clear across the festival grounds.

Once she was on stage, Megan was her characteristically candid self. In between playing her biggest hits, the rapper stopped to share her thoughts on the just-announced Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. A vocal proponent of social justice and reproductive rights, Megan lead the like-minded crowd in a “my body, my choice chant.” The sentiment was a popular one at the festival — other American performers including Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, and Phoebe Bridgers all took time during their sets to denounce the decision and call attention to women’s health resources. “I wouldn't be me,” Megan began, pacing the stage, if I didn’t take a second to talk about this. “The hot boys and the hot girls do not support this,” she said again before leading the chant, then continuing her explosive performance.

Then, the very next day, she swept the BET Awards and took home the top honor for the third year in a row — an oh-so casual weekend for Thee Stallion.