Sydney Sweeney’s so talented, even her hair and skin are independent contractors. As if it weren’t enough to excel in television, film, and fashion — she’s roundly considered one of the chicest stars of her generation — her beauty empire is growing too with the announcement of her latest brand partnership. On Jan. 12, luxury hair care giant Kérastase revealed Sweeney as its new global ambassador, hired for her widespread appeal, alluring attitude, and — of course — that incredible mane.

As far as starlets go, Kérastaste made a wise choice by pairing up with Sweeney right at the start of 2024. While exact details of what the ambassadorship entails are still under wraps for now, the Anyone But You star did cryptically hint at some upcoming news in the press release shared along with the overall announcement. “For me, there is something in beauty about being creative, being myself and being a strong believer in my actions,” Sweeney shares in the release. “I feel all the Kérastase campaigns always capture these themes, and of course they are always très, très chic. I'm excited to show you what we’ve been up to.”

Right on cue, Sweeney shared her first media collaboration with the brand, a cheeky clip in which she hilariously describes her qualifications for the role, including having the best hair flip of all time, speaking “French” phrases she learned from the product bottles, and wielding her hairdryer like Jane Fonda in Barbarella.

The hair care line seems equally jazzed about scoring Sweeney as its new face, too. As Kérastase Global Band President Rosa Carriço explains in that same release, it was Sweeney’s warmth and charisma that made the biggest impression. “[She’s] fearless with her hair, beauty, and style, fearless with the roles that she takes and fearless about being unapologetically Syd with so many talents and interests. This is the Kérastase woman,” Carriço emphasizes, “one who dares and one who embraces their own journey.”

And indeed, Sweeney’s best hair moments prove just how daring she can be. In the past few years alone, she’s tried several shades of blonde, assorted lengths, a bold copper red color, a muted, neutral brunette, and tons of glamorous updos.

Stay tuned for what this partnership has in store through the New Year — something says it’s going to be huge.