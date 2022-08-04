In case you missed it: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recently welcomed their second baby, a daughter. And, while her pregnancy is over, everyone — including the actor herself — reminisced over her next-level maternity outfits. (She previously sported everything from trendy crochet hats to comfort-forward fuzzy slippers while expecting her second child.) In this group of notable ensembles was Turner’s crop top meets baby bump moment. She posted this outfit via a throwback photo on Instagram and captioned the old pic: “full of baby.”

Judging from the image, Turner styled her comfy top with equally as cozy sweatpants. She then completed her outfit with a bomber jacket that had a green-gray exterior and bright orange lining. Her (then) growing belly took center stage, of course, in the outfit. Some people might’ve deemed this pregnancy ensemble an unconventional choice, as traditional maternity clothes usually conceal one’s bump. For celebrities, however, crop tops are a comfortable and cute way for them to showcase their pregnancy and take pride in creating a human. Take Rihanna’s maternity look from March 2022 for instance, where she wore a cropped, cutout top with a skirt. Stars aren’t afraid to go bold and pull off daring maternity looks.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For those who followed Turner’s journey, you’ll know that crop tops and baby bumps are not a novel combination for her. On one occasion, during her first pregnancy, she teamed a figure-hugging white crop top with a pair of gray maternity leggings and a luxe checkered blazer from Givenchy. Likewise, she wasn’t afraid to give fans a peek-a-boo of her bump during her second pregnancy, too. In sum, you can consider Turner’s belly-baring pregnancy looks as a sartorial sign of encouragement to try the look out yourself. Should you like the idea, recreate Turner’s outfit with the pieces ahead.

