Solange's New Set Of Braids Will Have You Running To The Hair Salon

Singer-songwriter Solange is known for many things but her endless rotation of chic hairstyles is top two on the list — and she’s back with yet another look. Solange’s micro braids just graced Instagram feeds today and thank goodness, because everyone is surely running out of hair inspo. Since the early 2000s, the star has been inspiring the masses, styling a wide range of hairstyles in the most unique ways. The singer has worn everything from braids to long flowing waves — not to mention a plethora of afro hairstyles. The hair roller style that she wore on the cover of her album, “A Seat At the Table”, was nothing short of iconic. And though micro braids certainly aren’t new there’s something about the look on Solange that breathes new life into the style.

The post of Solange wearing the braids in a slide of images (one taken at the New York City Ballet) accompanied by an announcement that she’s composed an original score for the ballet that will be performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and a soloist from her ensemble in October and May. And of course the micro braids fall perfectly with her series of chic minimalist outfits including an all-white ensemble that screams rich art collector — or in this case rich Ballet-goer.

If you’re unfamiliar, micro braids are a protective style comprised of minuscule box braids. They are a perfect style for summer as they last long and don’t require a whole lot of maintenance, making it easy to enjoy seasonal activities like swimming. The braids usually take a very long time to install (talking hours and hours, up to 12) so definitely keep that in mind if you’ve been inspired by Solange to try the look.

Like with any other style of box braids you can also get micro braids at various lengths which either adds to or decreases the braiding time. Solange got longer braids that hit right at the end of her back with loose curls at the end for a bohemian feel.

The star doesn’t post on Instagram much, so make sure to bookmark this look for your next hair appointment — there’s no telling when she will bless the world with a new hairstyle again.