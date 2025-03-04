When you think of chic neutrals, matching sets, and elevated basics, Sofia Richie Grainge’s quiet luxury aesthetic likely comes to mind. Ever since her wedding attire went viral in early 2023, the it girl has been the face of the popular look. However, according to her latest project — a design collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger — it seems her signature style is taking a more colorful turn. On March 3, nearly a year after she reached brand ambassador status at Tommy Hilfiger, Grainge launched her first co-created capsule collection, Sofia for Tommy, without any warning. What’s more, she also posed in the corresponding campaign, which offered up plenty of outfit inspo.

Just 24 hours after she attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Grainge kept her style streak going by immediately dropping her Tommy Hilfiger collab. “[Tommy] is someone I’ve looked up to as a designer and a creative force ever since I started working in the fashion industry,” Grainge wrote in an official statement. “I’m so proud to introduce a collection that embodies effortless sophistication for the everyday. These pieces were built for limitless self-expression and a deep love of authentic, classic style — values that Tommy and I both share.”

The Grainge-approved launch includes 24 polished staples, “created to elevate an everyday wardrobe and embrace color, texture and volume,” the brand shared in a press release. Complete with timeless midi dresses, trousers, sweaters, button-downs, and even a swimsuit (all in the brand’s signature colors: red, white, and blue), the collection is a must-shop for fans of Grainge’s everyday rotation. According to the brand, the new drop took inspiration from “preppy archival silhouettes and vintage nautical flags” with a goal to “effortlessly blend polished refinement with a modern, easy cool.” So, basically Grainge’s closet in a nutshell, plus an Americana twist.

Since she’s starred in two Tommy Hilfiger campaigns already, it’s no surprise that she modeled for this collab, too. Esteemed photographer Alexandra Nataf first captured Grainge in the Sleeveless Stripe Dress, which featured crimson red vertical pinstripes. She layered the Shirred Skirt underneath the maxi. For the second shot, the model changed into the Colorblock Stripe Sweater — an oversized ivory sweater with navy striped sleeves and a red collar. Next, she cinched the Trench Coat overtop the nautical-looking knit.

But wait — there’s more. Always on board for a matching set, Grainge paired the crimson red Double-Breasted Blazer with the complementary wide-leg pants. Then, she closed out the photoshoot in an undressed combo: the white button-down Boyfriend Shirt and coordinating monogrammed socks.

The best part about Grainge’s designs? They’re all available to shop right now. If you love the campaign (who doesn’t?), get your hands on her enviable ensembles via the curated edit below.