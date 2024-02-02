It is a good time to be a Sofia Richie fan. After throwing the wedding of the decade in 2023 and introducing the world to her trademark elevated taste — she’s the A-list impetus behind that entire “quiet luxury” movement — she’s making this year her own, too, with the announcement of her first pregnancy. It’s only been a few days since Richie made the news official with a stunning black-and-white portrait session debuted in Vogue, but she’s already a muse for legions of young moms-to-be looking for some cool maternity fashion and beauty inspiration. For her first bump-bearing public appearance, Richie’s black nail polish proved her signature style is only getting stronger. Technically, it’s her baby’s first red carpet — and the bar has been set rather high.

In the short week since her Jan. 26 pregnancy announcement, Richie’s already spoken at length about how she plans to maintain her trademark look throughout each trimester. She was speaking largely about fashion, but she clearly feels the same way about beauty. At her red carpet appearance for the 2024 Warner Music Group Pre-GRAMMY Party — her husband, Elliot, is the son of Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge — she had her fingernails lacquered with an edgy shade of black, while her signature bun kept things sleek up top.

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

Her makeup followed her usual dewy and defined yet pared-down vibe, with luminous skin and a pale pink lip color that feels light and airy compared to the chic black off-the-shoulder set she wore to the party.

“I’m not really tapping into maternitywear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up,” the star explained to Vogue in her announcement article. “I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches — I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.” She seems to be taking the same approach toward her beauty looks, preferring minor tweaks to her usual favorites over a full-fledged overhaul.

She’s six months pregnant right now, which means plenty of time for more incredible maternity beauty moments. Stay tuned.