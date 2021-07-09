Serena Williams Matched With Her Daughter Olympia In The Coziest Top

The mother-and-daughter connection is a sacred bond that lasts a lifetime. One way you can celebrate this special relationship is by wearing coordinating outfits. You’ve likely seen all the matching mommy-and-me sets out there, and it doesn’t get much cuter than when your mini-me looks like an exact replica of you. One celebrity duo who loves a good twinning moment is Serena Williams and her three-year-old daughter. In a recent photo, Williams and Alexis “Olympia” Ohanian, Jr. wore matching sweatsuit outfits, and Williams’ Instagram followers loved the adorable image. The athlete’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, even commented, “my two girls.”

In the aforementioned photo, the tennis star wore a deep blush-colored crewneck top that said “Mama” while Ohanian Jr. wore a smaller version that said, “I Got It From My Mama.” Their cozy shirts came from the Canadian loungewear brand Brunette the Label, which seeks to lift up and support women as its core mission. Williams paired her top with a pair of wide-leg bottoms while her daughter opted for a pair of leggings in a similar dusty rose color. This isn’t the first time the duo wore the same ensembles. They’ve matched in purple tennis outfits before and even modeled together in Williams’ Stuart Weitzman Footsteps to Follow campaign. So far, Ohanian Jr. is certainly proving to be a mini version of her mother — she reportedly even took up tennis during quarantine.

Williams is not the first celeb to sport the word “Mama” in her clothes, either. Earlier this year, actor Jennifer Aniston stepped out in a forest green Mama Hoodie from Jennifer Meyer. This was an unexpected choice from Aniston, who usually prefers a more tailored, classic look. And as far as matching mother-and-daughter outfits go in Hollywood, ‘90s supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber love a good coordinating look on and off the red carpet. Below, shop Williams’ and her daughter’s exact rose-colored crewnecks, alongside some other loungewear items that channel a similar comfy WFH vibe.

