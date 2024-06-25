Haute Couture Week is always one of the most exciting blocks of the year — does any other string of fashion shows attract such an exciting collection of celebrity looks? The sheer density of A-listers and their daring wardrobe-beauty combinations makes it difficult for even the most stylish among them to make a statement, but standing out from the crowd has always been something of a Serena Williams speciality. At the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, the sports superstar and beauty brand founder cut through the noise with an elegant pinstriped dress. Williams’ side-ponytail is so shiny and luminous that it pops against the deep fabric. Draped over one shoulder and ending in a large, delicate curl, it’s the chicest way to dress up one of the most classic hairstyles.

Of course, being one of the most legendary athletes of all time, Williams knows a thing or two about the power of a ponytail. She’s worn every sort of sporty take on the look, but her simple yet sophisticated side-pony is the coolest iteration yet. She leaned into the style’s placement by opting for a very deep part on the opposite end of the actual tail, securing it at the base of her neck to maximize the length.

INFO 1/2

The best part of William’s front-row look, though, might be the way the ponytail itself is styled. It features tons of volume and body, ending in that perfectly-shaped curl through the very bottom few inches. As the ideal finishing touch, a swatch of buttery blonde hair is wrapped around the entire thing to disguise any hair ties or pins that went into its creation.

When most think of party-ready updos, they think towering buns and sculptural hairstyles, but a low ponytail is still technically an updo, and it comes with the added bonus of acting like an accessory in its own right.

The side-pony isn’t Williams’ only standout style this Couture Week. She turned up at the Thom Browne show in a sultry set of wet-look natural curls, and she went the bombshell route with a big, bouncy blowout for Gucci earlier in the week. With a few days left still to go, there’s no telling what she might show off next.