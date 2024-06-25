(Celebrity)
Let Serena Williams Change The Way You Think About Updos Forever
Her latest look is that good.
Haute Couture Week is always one of the most exciting blocks of the year — does any other string of fashion shows attract such an exciting collection of celebrity looks? The sheer density of A-listers and their daring wardrobe-beauty combinations makes it difficult for even the most stylish among them to make a statement, but standing out from the crowd has always been something of a Serena Williams speciality. At the Sacai Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, the sports superstar and beauty brand founder cut through the noise with an elegant pinstriped dress. Williams’ side-ponytail is so shiny and luminous that it pops against the deep fabric. Draped over one shoulder and ending in a large, delicate curl, it’s the chicest way to dress up one of the most classic hairstyles.
Of course, being one of the most legendary athletes of all time, Williams knows a thing or two about the power of a ponytail. She’s worn every sort of sporty take on the look, but her simple yet sophisticated side-pony is the coolest iteration yet. She leaned into the style’s placement by opting for a very deep part on the opposite end of the actual tail, securing it at the base of her neck to maximize the length.
The best part of William’s front-row look, though, might be the way the ponytail itself is styled. It features tons of volume and body, ending in that perfectly-shaped curl through the very bottom few inches. As the ideal finishing touch, a swatch of buttery blonde hair is wrapped around the entire thing to disguise any hair ties or pins that went into its creation.
When most think of party-ready updos, they think towering buns and sculptural hairstyles, but a low ponytail is still technically an updo, and it comes with the added bonus of acting like an accessory in its own right.
The side-pony isn’t Williams’ only standout style this Couture Week. She turned up at the Thom Browne show in a sultry set of wet-look natural curls, and she went the bombshell route with a big, bouncy blowout for Gucci earlier in the week. With a few days left still to go, there’s no telling what she might show off next.