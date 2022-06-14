Selma Blair is lending her impressive talents and considerable voice to an entirely new venture for the star. Selma Blair’s GUIDE Beauty collaboration is an exciting and meaningful new project for the star. The groundbreaking cosmetics line dedicated to ability-inclusive products (with some truly excellent formulas), named the actor Chief Creative Officer. After getting candid about her own multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Blair’s been a dedicated advocate for all things ability-inclusive which, when coupled with her playful approach to beauty, makes her a natural fit for the celebrated brand.

“Our love of creating, expression, and community are at the heart of the brand ethos,” Bryant tells TZR. “We want everyone to have that feeling and to feel considered in every product we develop. Not only do we have fun together, we want to share our larger purpose of people feeling and being included in the cosmetics and beauty space.” To further that goal, GUIDE is launching a complete set of pro-approved makeup brushes equipped with the brand’s patented GUIDE Ring for ability-inclusive application as well as the line’s first eyeshadow palette, designed with Blair. A groundbreaking moment for the industry, it’s a moment so many have been waiting for. “It’s so important as brands and individuals to widen our view,” Bryant says. “When we engage and surround ourselves with as many different points of view, lived experiences, and education as possible, that’s how we build better products, process, and culture.”

Bryant explains that the GUIDE Ring, the brand’s signature tool design that allows for a comfortable and confident grip for everyone, was developed strategically with ergonomic engineers (and hundreds of trials) before landing on the current design. “We solved for the issues that limit accessibility and designed to improve the user experience,” she says. “We apply those findings into our designs to create tools that can perform as an extension of the user’s hand, along with custom formulations that enhance the tool’s performance.”

For Selma Blair, that Ring spelled out a type of freedom she’d missed. In a press release, Blair revealed that she felt more confident and comfortable with the application upon trying GUIDE’s signature eyeliner for the first time, and said she found herself looking forward to doing her own makeup for the first time in a long time. “Upon meeting Terri,” she said, “we bonded instantly over our mutual love of makeup and its ability to transform a face and a day. I’m thrilled to join her and GUIDE to create and advocate for a more inclusive world of beauty.”

GUIDE Beauty

As for the new releases, they’re more than ability-inclusive, too — they’re high-quality routine staples with something for everyone. The Easy On The Eyes Brush Collection is a trio of kitten-soft eyeshadow brushes designed for seamless, easy blending, all-over application, and smudging. It pairs perfectly with GUIDE’s other launch, the well-curated Eyeshadow Palette. Shimmery, pearlescent finishes in six summer-perfect shades take the guesswork out of color pairing — they all play very well with each other.

“Moving into brushes and eyeshadow, we wanted to tackle these challenging techniques first and offer a range of products that allows the user to wholly define the area around the eyes,” Bryant says. But as for what’s next? The sky seems to be the limit for Bryant. “From there, through our method of Universal Design and a culture of inclusivity, we will be expanding our color range as well as continue focusing feature-by-feature to create a full GUIDE Beauty face and beyond.”

