And just like that, folks, Selma Blair is officially blonde now — and not just any blonde, either, but ultra-bright, in-your-face, platinum blonde. Just look to the actor’s latest Instagram post, in which she’s showing off her fresh new color, courtesy of none other than the famed New York City-based colorist, Aura Friedman, who’s painted the strands of countless celebrities from Salma Hayak to Zoe Kravtiz. In the two-part post, Blair is posing outside by her pool in a yellow frock with her newly platinum blonde hair looking thick and luscious in its pixie form. She captioned the post with a slew of celestial emojis and the lightning bolt for added effect.

No surprise here: Fans and fellow celebrities are swooning over the star’s new look and inundating her comments section with messages about how great she looks as a blonde. “Lookin good ! 🔥” writes her pal Reese Witherspoon. “LOVE THE BLONDE,” adds Amanda Kloots. Additionally, Ellen Pompeo left a bunch of fire emojis, while others raved about her serving “blonde ambition.”

Of course, Friedman shared her own photo of Blair’s new color on her Instagram, along with the caption, “One of the most inspiring women @selmablair best pixie cut everrrrr @mrchrismcmillan #blondingbabes #paintedbyaura.”

Speaking of which, legendary stylist Chris McMillan freshened up Blair’s pixie cut for the new season — it’s now slightly shorter on the sides and a bit spikier overall. According to Friedman’s post, she used K18’s Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask to help prevent damage and keep Blair’s strands healthy despite the major transformation.

On another note, this marks the first time Blair's been blonde since June 2019, which was before she lost her hair due to multiple sclerosis and grew it out into a pixie. Most recently, she’s been sporting her signature dark brown color, so it’s nice to see her experimenting and having fun with change.

Congrats to Friedman and McMillan on doing such a stellar job — and to Blair for taking the plunge.