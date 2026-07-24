If your vacation style needs an upgrade, simply look to Selena Gomez. This week, the star’s been celebrating her 34th birthday in Italy with husband Benny Blanco — and her latest vacation photos include plenty of relaxed and elevated pieces that can transform any look you’ll bring on your own travels. Need further proof? Allow us to share a closer look at her latest sun-drenched snapshots, straight from her candid Instagram feed — which, we might add, also has us craving a sequel to her seminal 2011 film Monte Carlo (another great source of vacation dressing inspo).

Gomez made sure to bring lots of simple and subtly detailed pieces that can be effortlessly mixed and matched while overseas. Both neutral and printed midi dresses were part of her rotation, which she easily paired with chic yet functional accessories — including thong sandals, oval-shaped sunglasses, and the roomy raffia tote of our dreams. The same silhouettes were even mixed into her more casual lineup of lightweight tank tops and soft pants. Of course, there’s plenty of room for play while on vacation, which Gomez did by dressing up ensembles with bohemian earrings and scarves. Plus, she clearly knows her way around swimwear, packing styles that are fit for a seaside dip and could be layered under shirts and skirts while on land.

During one yacht outing with Blanco, Gomez wore a white one-piece swimsuit with brown oval-shaped sunglasses. Another trip to the sea found her in a light blue bikini from Monday Swimwear, which is just as water-friendly while being perfectly light for summer travel.

Sunset dinners and walks through the city were cause for dressing up. One golden hour occasion found Gomez in a dreamy floral-printed midi dress, which she paired with beaded drop earrings. Another look featured a silk slip dress and kitten-heeled sandals, which she layered with a crocheted bandana. Both looks included a raffia version of Ferragamo’s oversized Hug bag, affirming that woven totes are a summer essential that goes with everything.

Even Gomez’s most casual vacation looks made an impact with no-brainer formulas. A daytime stroll with Blanco called for a striped sleeveless top and pants with gold hoop earrings. On a more rural part of her journey, the singer wore a simple white tank top with bright green cargos — plus the same crocheted scarf that made frequent appearances on her trip.

Before you start packing your suitcase — or if you’re looking for multipurpose pieces that exude Euro summer style — take a look at styles that will bring the same feel as Gomez’s own vacation wardrobe.