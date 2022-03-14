Selena Gomez has been nailing it on the red carpet lately. Just about two weeks after her jaw-droppingly chic moment at the SAG Awards, she appeared at last night’s 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards looking as glamorous as ever. The Only Murders In The Building star stunned in a custom red cape dress by Louis Vuitton, sleek ponytail, bold arrow-shaped earring, and elegant makeup look that’s slowly becoming her signature. Selena Gomez’ Critics Choice Awards makeup was courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who blessed fans with a complete breakdown of the beauty products he used in an Instagram post.

To create a smooth, glowing base, Vanngo used products from skin care brand Ole Henrikson, starting with the best-selling Banana Bright Eye Cream. “I applied a small amount gently with my ring fingers to entire eye area,” the artist said in his caption. “It works beautifully as a base for makeup.”

Then, he used about three pumps of the Banana Bright Vitamin C Serum, applying evenly to the face and neck. The final touch was a brand new product for Ole Henrikson, the Strength Trainer Peptide Boost Moisturizer, which Vanngo applied to the face and neck before giving Gomez a face massage. Finally, he used the Banana Bright Face Primer before beginning makeup application.

It should come as no surprise that Vanngo used products from Gomez’s brand, Rare Beauty, to create her Critics’ Choice Awards makeup look. For a flawless complexion, he began with the Liquid Touch Weightless Foundation and Liquid Touch Brightening Concealer, both in the shade 210N. He set her face with the Always an Optimist Soft Radiance Loose Powder in Light before adding dimension to her skin with the Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer in Happy Sol and the TikTok-famous Soft Pinch Dewy Liquid Blush in Hope, and the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer in Enlighten.

Gomez’s eyes were the star of the show for this look. Vanngo applied the Stay Vulnerable Liquid Eye Shadow in Nearly Rose, a soft pink that made the star’s dark eyes pop. He then created a classic cat-eye using the Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner and applied the Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara. To create soft definition in her brows, he used the Brow Harmony Pencil and Gel in Warm Brown.

The final look is undeniably elegant and classic, with just the right amount of subtle color to complement the bold red hue of Gomez’s gown. Ahead, check out the products Vanngo used and recreate this gorgeous glam for yourself — no red carpet necessary.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article

Skin Care

Makeup