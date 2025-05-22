Even though it’s been two years since Season 2 of And Just Like That premiered, everyone’s favorite friend group wasn’t absent from the style scene for long. Last year, from May to October, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis dominated the streets of New York while filming Season 3. Almost every day, fans were blessed with a Carrie Bradshaw appearance — plus, new looks from Simone Rocha, vintage Chanel, Maison Margiela, and Vivienne Westwood. And now, with the Season 3 premiere just days away, all eyes are on these New Yorkers, once again. On May 21, the longtime co-stars attended a special photo-call with the cast’s new additions. Inspired by their on-screen characters, each A-lister donned their designer best, including Parker wearing one of Carrie’s favorite labels.

Inside New York’s Crane Club, a celeb-favorite restaurant in West Chelsea, the step-and-repeat circuit started strong with Parker’s grand entrance. As soon as her photos dropped online, fashion enthusiasts recognized her silk navy blue ballgown as Vivienne Westwood. Turns out, SJP purchased the 1780s-inspired design in June 2024 from the British designer’s personal collection. It was listed on Christie’s for £3,780. Shortly after Parker’s arrival, Nixon turned heads in an all-mint green ensemble from Richard Quinn Fall/Winter 2025. Complete with a voluminous neck tie and a feather-lined cape, the design felt right up Miranda’s alley (IYKYK). Then, Davis followed suit with an homage to her character, Charlotte. The A-lister looked polished and feminine in a floral Rachel Gilbert dress, adorned with rhinestones from top to bottom.

But wait — there’s more. Ahead, see the best celebrity looks from the And Just Like That Season 3 premiere. And stay tuned for more sartorial serves once the first episode airs on May 29.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

According to Parker’s Instagram, she’s “been waiting for an occasion to wear” this corseted, long-sleeve ballgown by Vivienne Westwood. It originally debuted in 2014, but thanks to Christie’s, it looked good as new.

Cynthia Nixon

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Knowing her character, Miranda would’ve approved of Nixon’s mint green moment from Richard Quinn Fall 2025.

Kristin Davis

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Instead of going the gown route, Davis channeled Charlotte’s daytime attire in a floral sheath dress from Australian designer, Rachel Gilbert.

Nicole Ari Parker

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley, shimmered in an asymmetrical mini dress, courtesy of Stella McCartney. Extra points for the shoulder pads and bubble hem skirt.

Sarita Choudhury

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Choudhury channeled her character Seema Patel’s affinity for neutrals in a halter-neck LBD from Magda Butrym, plus Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Nicky Hilton

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment

Hilton chose a sequin and lace-covered dress from her recent collaboration with Rebecca Vallance.

Candace Bushnell

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

The author of Sex and the City also got the sequin memo in an emerald green midi dress, underneath a leather blazer.