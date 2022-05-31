It’s Official: This Carrie Bradshaw-Approved Wallpaper Is Now For Sale

It seems that there’s nothing about the life of Sarah Jessica Parker (and her character, Carrie Bradshaw) that fans don’t want to copy. It’s pretty clear the actor knows this, too — she’s launched everything from a shoe brand to a Cosmopolitan cocktail to capitalize on that demand, with no signs of slowing down. In fact, if you’re one of the many who can’t get enough (*raises hand*), you’re in luck yet again: Sarah Jessica Parker just launched a wallpaper collection with Wallshoppe, officially giving customers the opportunity to infuse a mixture of her and Bradshaw’s signature style into their homes.

Available now exclusively through Wallshoppe, the line was created in partnership with Parker herself and her interior designer and Wallshoppe co-creative director, Eric Hughes. And it’s pretty much exactly what you’d expect from the actor and producer: An eclectic, playful, and feminine mix of patterns that’s both surprising and fun. It’s made up of various floral prints (including, as Elle Decor reports, the carnation wallpaper featured in And Just Like That), plaid, gingham, ric-rac stripes, imagery of clothespins (yes, really), and much more. Bright hues and daring color combinations are infused throughout as well.

“Eric and I are enormously proud of this collection and hope that others find it as delightful as we do," said Parker in a press release. "Many of the prints are sentimental or nostalgic to me, and I feel grateful that we got to explore such a wide range of patterns and colorways. These are wallpapers that live in my home and remind me of people and places that I love, and it's a wonderful feeling to now get to share them with the world.”

Said wallpapers aren’t just beautiful, though. Wallshoppe designs in-house and prints its products in Los Angeles using 100 percent non-toxic, eco-friendly paper. And, there are plenty of options available depending on your lifestyle and preferences — the collection includes traditional, removable, and kraft wallpaper, so you can choose the best type for your needs.

