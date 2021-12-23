(TV)

The Outfits In Episode 4 Of ‘And Just Like That...’ Were Joyously Colorful

Maximalism at its finest.

By Marina Liao and Valerie Stepanova
Gotham/GC Images
Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker filming 'And Just Like That...'
Even in her 50s, Carrie shows no signs of giving up her beloved tutus. (She has worn them with blazers, tank tops, etc...) This time around, she opted for a longer length skirt styled with a multicolored striped sweater and white booties.Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Charlotte wore this cheerful outfit to drop off her kids at school. Though you might be inclined to dress the exact opposite — aka leggings and a pullover — you can still shop her versatile Dior Bobby bag, as it’ll go with any outfit.Gotham/GC Images

