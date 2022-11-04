Calling all Sex and the City fans: there is a crucial update from the set of And Just Like That...: Sarah Jessica Parker just wore Carrie Bradshaw’s wedding dress — yes, that Vivienne Westwood number — and fans can’t help but wonder why the look will make a cameo appearance in Season 2 of the reboot. (A fun fact: the dress originally closed the label’s Fall/Winter 2007 show.) While there’s definitely plenty to speculate about, one thing remains crystal clear: This scene is not a flashback, as Carrie’s voluminous bridal gown was styled in a completely different way this time around.

In a series of BTS shots on set, you can see that Parker (aka Carrie) incorporated turquoise-colored accessories and a cape into the bridal look. She wore a pair of dramatic silk gloves, which extended into a billowing cape, and finished the wedding outfit with a pair of matching satin pumps from Manolo Blahnik of course. As for the feathered headpiece in her hair, it was a holdover from the original look. For anyone who needs a quick refresher on the history of the bridal gown, Carrie first wore it during her (almost) wedding to Mr. Big in the first Sex and the City film. (Mr. Big got cold feet and left a stunned Carrie at the altar.)

MEGA/GC Images

Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive

It seems like Carrie’s outfits from Season 2 of And Just Like That... keep getting better and better. You’ll want to keep watch of what she’ll wear next as Parker, and the rest of the cast, continues to film around the Big Apple. As for future brides who feel inspired by the Vivienne Westwood dress, you can channel a similar vibe on your big day with the TZR-approved bridal gown options, ahead.