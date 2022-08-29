Since the debut of her fun-loving, vintage-tinged eponymous line, Stella McCartney has been synonymous with conscious consumption. Her dedication to producing luxury fashion statements that don’t come at the earth’s expense has made her a generational icon, so it was only a matter of time before the mogul set her sights on the beauty world. ‘STELLA’, Stella McCartney’s skin care line continues that commitment to ethics-first, with a promise that the range will be vegan, cruelty-free, and thoughtfully manufactured — all without sacrificing results, of course. As the designer’s first skin care venture since 2007, news of STELLA’s early September release is already garnering serious buzz.

“Growing up in Scotland, I learned to smell nature, hear her, learn from her and most importantly respect her. I believe she has it all and if we see that, we can feed our body and our soul inside and out,” McCartney explains in a press release. “It is now my wish to create a family and community outside of my own that feels the same need for a mindful alternative in beauty.” In other words, get ready for the world’s preeminent cottagecore skin care brand, arriving just in time for a much-needed fall reset.

Stella McCartney

Keeping in line with McCartney’s crusade against waste, the STELLA collection launches with just three hero products designed to cover all the bases. The Reset Cleanser, formulated with natural ingredients, features olive squalane to work as a makeup remover and a robust face wash — an ideal two-in-one for oil cleansing. The Alter-Care Serum evens out tone, restores bounce, and imparts an all-over refreshed look thanks to retinol alternative organic rock samphire, and comes in a refillable glass vial. Finally, the Restore Cream penetrates deeply to nourish and hydrate even the most parched skin with cherry blossom extract. All three products feature a fresh, naturally-derived scent created in collaboration with master perfumer Francis Kurkdjian. Inspired by the lush, wet greenery of Scotland, the “High Cliff” scent is an earthy blend of clove, pine, and eucalyptus.

Stella McCartney

Notably, McCartney is deploying her signature hyper-transparency practices with this new line, too. She’s partnered with third-party consultant group Quantis to evaluate the sustainability and sourcing of every included ingredient before implementing them, and donating a full percent of sales to the NGO Wetlands International. “The truth is that everything we create has an impact, the choice we have is how much,” McCartney says. “It’s our responsibility to minimize this as much as possible, and, as an industry to be honest and transparent about it.”

The complete STELLA collection is available in early September on stellamccartneybeauty.com.