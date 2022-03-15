This season’s top color trends are all about optimism — think sky blue, bold pink, and canary yellow. Both street style stars and celebrities alike are ready to embrace a hue (or multiple hues) from the fun color palette. One star to recently do so was Sandra Bullock, whose crop top and blazer combo proved to be a complementary match to her multi-striped pants. Her business-chic look was from Lela Rose and she wore the ensemble for a visit to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in New York City on March 14.

Her aforementioned pants featured bright yellow and pink stripes mixed with black, which coordinated back to her bralette. Here, Bullock gave her stamp of approval on wearing crop tops in your ‘50s (the actor is 57) and she flawlessly pulled off the piece. To top off her elegant outfit, she wore a pale pink, slightly oversized blazer. For those who follow her fashion, you know the actor has a penchant for wearing lively shades — just look at her glittery gold catsuit from Stella McCartney as a prime example — and pantsuit sets. They are the perfect one-and-done look. (Two days prior, at the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals, Bullock wore a cutout bodysuit with a blazer and drawstring trouser combo.) Blazers are key staples for her to experiment with wearing flirtier tops underneath, too.

James Devaney/GC Images

Unfortunately, the actor’s exact ensemble isn’t available to shop right now. However, you can take styling cues from Bullock’s colorful outfit and shop for similar pieces, below. Select your favorite black bra top, whether it be from Marc Jacobs or Mara Hoffman, and wear with striped pants from Christopher John Rogers. Then, don’t forget to add on a pink blazer from the likes of The Frankie Shop or Jacquemus.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.