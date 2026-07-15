It wouldn’t be summer without a blockbuster movie release – and a global press tour stacked with method dressing looks, of course. This year’s most-hyped film: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, an epic based on the Greek tragedy by Homer. Among the all-star cast creating viral fashion moments is Samantha Morton, who plays Circe, a powerful sorceress. Leading up to the film arriving in theaters on July 17, the actor has been channeling her character on the red carpet in a number of Grecian-inspired looks. At the July 14 premiere in New York City, Morton opted for a burgundy-toned, draped, V-neck gown with a geometric pattern from Maison Margiela’s Fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection, and smoked-out, matching eyeshadow by makeup artist Mary Wiles.

“The color of the dress is a gorgeous plummy color, which brings out Samantha’s amazing blue-gray eyes,” Wiles says of the coordinating eye look she created. “So, I used all these plum colors to softly blend out into a hazy eye.”

After giving the actor’s skin a sculpting treatment with the ZIIP Halo microcurrent device, Wiles prepping the actor’s skin with Beau Domaine’s The Fluid Cream for humidity-friendly hydration. “I use the Fluid Cream because it’s so hot here in New York and I wanted something light that was going to give a lovely, fresh glow to the face, but wasn’t going to be sticky on the skin,” she says. Since Morton’s Margiela dress had an open back, Wiles extended the skin prep from the neck down, using Beau Domaine’s The Body & Tattoo Cream.

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To create the statement eye, Wiles first defined the upper and lower lash lines with Le Rouge Français’ Noir Calistoga, extending the kohl pencil a bit out past the lid and blending it up and out for a smoky finish. Next, she blended it with Dior’s Diorshow On Stage Crayon in Plum for the dress-matching pop of color. “When you’re using a dark color it can be a little too much, so it’s all in the blending — you go from dark to light,” Wiles explains. She finished off the eyes with two coats of Le Rouge Français’ Le Noir Cassiopée Mascara, and groomed her brows with Chantecaille’s Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil Definer in Soft Taupe.

Since the smoked-out burgundy eye was the focus of Morton’s look, Wiles chose more neutral tones for the cheeks and lips. “I generally like to go strong on one feature and not on the other because doing both can be a bit too much,” she says. “She plays a witch in the film, so I wanted to look a little ethereal and strong. With the color of her dress and how gorgeous her eyes are, the more natural lip was a lovely complement to the eye.” Wiles perfected her skin with Chantecaille’s Future Skin Gel Foundation, and applied Le Rouge Français’ Compact Powder on the actor’s T-zone. She added a subtle glow to her cheeks with Le Rouge Français Illuminating Powder in Melisende, a burnt rose shades. The finishing touch: A swipe of Le Rouge Français Rouge Tinctorial Lipstick in Nude Zataar, a nude shade that tied the entire look together.

As for the rest of Morton’s glam, hairstylist Anthony Campbell created a strong half-up half, down hairstyle that perfectly showcased the bold eye makeup.