If someone had told me a decade ago that winged eyeliner would become one of the most contentious techniques in the beauty community, I would have asked them if they were joking (and then I would have asked them to pass me that Stila Stay All Day Liquid Liner). As someone who spent well over a decade perfecting her flick, I certainly have my own biases. But I truly believe there’s no denying the power of a wing to uplift your entire look, pun intended. And it appears that Salma Hayek is right there with me on Team Wing.

On Sept. 10, the Mexican-born actor-producer attended the Kering Foundation's Fifth Annual Caring For Women Dinner, held in New York City. Donning a black Balenciaga gown with an oversized, off-the-shoulder taffeta neckline, Hayek looked every bit the glamorous silver screen icon — and that included her glam. Makeup artist Sofia Tilbury gave the star a radiant base with rosy highlighting, peachy-pink lips, and thick, razor-sharp winged eyeliner. Topped with plenty of lashes and complemented by peachy-pink eyeshadow, the makeup look was classic Old Hollywood sophistication.

Rounding out the rest of the beauty, hairstylist David Von Cannon created a sleek, snatched ponytail with plenty of bounce and shine, while on her fingertips, the actor opted for a short, milky-white mani (allowing the focus to remain on her impressive Boucheron double ring).

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Much like the middle part versus side part debate — which also seems, to me, to mostly just be the trend cycle running its ever-faster course — the winged eyeliner discourse has a very simple solution: Wear what you like and what feels right for that look. As Hayek’s glam demonstrates, you can’t go wrong with that strategy.