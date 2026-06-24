For anyone seeking “aging gorgeously” inspiration, allow me to point you to Salma Hayek. Yes, being an impossibly glamorous and successful movie star-producer is a great life choice at really any age, but Hayek seems to be having an especially grand time in her 50s. She’s opening World Cup matches, attending concerts and music festivals, and gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated (not to mention spending plenty of time on yachts). And she’s been doing all of this with some incredible, subtly silver-streaked hair—hair that she recently swept up into the most gorgeous, snatched high ponytail.

Hayek wore the super-sleek style, the work of hairstylist Nao Kawakami, to the 2026 Serpentine Summer Party, held June 23 in London. Gathered at the crown with hair wrapped around the base, the straight ponytail had plenty of long, straight length, sweeping down to her mid-back. At the front, several stunning, silvery strands were visible.

The perky pony was complemented by a bronzy makeup look with touches of pink, including soft pink lids accented with winged eyeliner. The soft glam was the perfect choice for her ensemble: A high-neck lilac sheath from the McQueen Fall/Winter 2026 ready-to-wear collection, featuring silk panels and a large bow at the back of the neck. (Very garden party-coded).

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The look was just the latest addition to what I’m calling the “Salma Hayek After 5 Hair Mood Board:” It’s getting added somewhere between the soft, center-parted waves she wore to Gucci’s Pre-Wimbledon dinner and the ladies-who-lunch updo she donned at the Breakthrough Awards in April.