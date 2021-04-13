Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Loves This $20 Bodysuit From Zara

In the company of other relaxed basics like worn-in tees and roomy crewnecks, bodysuits are often overshadowed and left out of the fashion essentials conversation. But I think it’s time for bodysuits to be fully appreciated. They come in a range of styles, like halter necks and plunging necklines, they provide a perpetually tucked-in, smoothing effect in your outfits, and they simply look more elevated than a rumpled tee. If you still need convincing that bodysuits are must haves, look to the reigning queen of neutral basics: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who recently wore a white bodysuit from Zara. It was that barely-there touch that tied her entire outfit together.

On April 12, the English model wore a nearly all-white ensemble save for her red leather trench coat from her go-to brand Bottega Veneta. Her touches of BV didn’t stop at the outerwear, however, she also accessorized with a white Bottega Veneta Pouch Bag and finished her springtime look with a pair of Stretch Sandals from the brand. She chose a pair of white, wide-leg trousers from The Row for bottoms and added subtle pops of gold throughout her outfit with Jessica McCormack jewelry.

Now, let’s discuss what was underneath Huntington-Whiteley’s Bottega trench: her milky colored bodysuit from Spanish retailer Zara. This one-piece helped to elevate her nearly monochromatic ensemble. And, somehow, the bodysuit is still in stock on zara.com for under $20. It’s just a few sizes away from selling out, however, so it’s best to checkout quickly when adding the Huntington-Whiteley-endorsed suit to your shopping cart.

Gotham/GC Images

Huntington-Whiteley’s long-standing obsession with Zara bodysuits is well documented on her Instagram in addition to her passion for wearing neutral basics. (In times of stress, I close my eyes and think of her Insta feed, with its shades of creams and grays, as my calming, happy place.) Back in 2019, the supermodel donned an incredibly similar outfit to her current 2021 ensemble: the look featured the same Zara halter one-piece bodysuit, only in a blush pink hue, and this piece is still miraculously in stock on the retailer’s site.

The rest of her look from two years ago was tied together with white trousers and another Bottega Veneta pouch clutch — is this what fashion déjà vu feels like? The model’s repeated outfit formula utilizing Zara’s bodysuit is pure genius. And, all the more reason to snag one of your own. Below, you’ll find her exact one-piece, as well as other bodysuit options that will make you wonder why you don’t already have one.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.