At the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 show on October 1, Riley Keough kickstarted what’s sure to be her busiest month of the year. In case you missed it, on the final day of Paris Fashion Week, the multi-hyphenate concluded Chanel’s newest presentation floating above the catwalk while singing Prince’s “When Doves Cry.” On October 8, she jetted off to Graceland, the home of her grandfather, Elvis Presley to talk about her mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s memoir, From Here To The Great Unknown with Oprah. And to no surprise, during the one-on-one, Keough donned a white linen dress from Chanel (who else?) — a fitting selection for the atelier’s brand ambassador.

Just a few hours after her mother’s memoir first hit bookshelves (which Keough also co-authored), An Oprah Special: The Presleys - Elvis, Lisa Marie, & Riley aired on CBS. In the two-hour feature, the Daisy Jones & The Six star took Oprah on a private tour of Presley’s iconic residence; the Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee. While reflecting on her famous family, Keough sat across from Oprah in a summery LWD from Chanel Resort 2025 — which debuted in early May 2024. Just like the original runway look, Keough’s OOTD featured numerous see-through accents, including two straps on each shoulder, a striped bodice, and a tiered skirt with mismatched sections. Instead of the model’s white flip flops, the fashion muse styled Chanel’s signature Cap-Toe Slingback Flats in a warm-toned ivory hue. While the runway model accessorized with various ocean-themed pieces, Keough opted for only silver hoop earrings.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The next day, Keough continued her style streak in New York as her From Here To The Great Unknown press tour began. Bright and early on Wednesday morning, she was spotted on the Upper East Side in her first autumnal outfit of the day: a patterned long-sleeve maxi dress from Chanel alongside her go-to 22 quilted hobo bag in black, also from — you guessed it — Chanel. A few hours later, the A-lister was snapped by the paparazzi again, this time in a plaid overcoat and army green trousers, both from The Row. She accessorized with a top-handle The Row handbag and oval-shaped sunglasses courtesy of Oliver Peoples.

(+) TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Now that her promo trail is up and running, keep an eye out for more Keough outings in the coming days — no, hours. Plus, stay tuned to TZR for more outfit deets.