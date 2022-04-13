Rihanna’s latest Vogue cover came complete with everything fans could want from a celebrity shoot: larger-than-life sets, ensembles dripping with diamonds, dramatic lighting, and plenty of screenshot-worthy hair and makeup moments from the Fenty mogul. A sweeping tribute to her aesthetic and cultural impact as well as her industry-shaking pregnancy, the Annie Leibovitz photos almost belie the impossibly sweet, down-to-earth anecdotes Rihanna shares throughout her interview — if you’ve yet to read it, expect an especially touching one about A$AP Rocky and a Wal-Mart grill. But considering Rihanna is the beauty icon of an entire generation, her makeup, hair, and gleaming skin are all equally noteworthy — and fortunately, the Fenty tycoon isn’t interested in gatekeeping the products used to achieve them.

The cover photo itself is, of course, the most striking of the bunch. Rihanna, covered in a red Alaïa bodysuit, stands arms akimbo in a gilded hallway. Her hair is long, straight, and shiny, combed back to reveal a bronzed, glowing complexion and a deep red velvet lip applied by makeup artist Kanako Takase. It’s a timeless, elegant look, and it only requires a suite of best-selling Fenty products to recreate.

To lay down the luminous, radiant base for the look, Takase first applied a layer of Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Matte Longwear Foundation in shade 310. One of the brand’s very first must-have products, it yields a soft matte finish and all-day coverage. Rihanna’s sun-kissed bronze comes courtesy of the relatively new Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Bronzer in Hunnie Glaze, an easy-to-blend cream that carves out cheekbones while warming up the complexion.

Takase used one of Fenty’s most versatile products, the new Sun Stalk’r Face & Eye Bronzer & Highlight Palette, across her lids to match the bronzed glow just below, adding a hint of shimmer for even more impact. A few coats of mascara through Rih’s top and bottom lashes finish up her eyes, leaving Takase free to focus on the star of the look — that flawless velvet lip, created with the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color in Uncensored. Rihanna’s makeup is as flawless as ever, making the Vogue cover another feather in the star’s well-plumed cap.

To get the look, browse the exact products used on Rihanna just below.

