Each year, once the holiday season rolls around, every family observes their own unique batch of traditions. However, there’s one universal ritual that almost everyone can agree on: festive pajamas. Even Rihanna and her adorable family are fans of the cozy custom. In fact, RiRi loves holiday PJs so much that she created her own line this year. While most A-listers are still in Halloween mode, on October 30, Rihanna skipped ahead and released a onesies collection for Savage x Fenty, alongside a charming photoshoot with her two children.

Instead of hitting up a star-studded Halloween party, Rihanna embraced the holiday spirit a little early this year. On Wednesday morning, the Savage x Fenty founder confirmed her PJs drop with her 150 million Instagram followers. “We are officially one of those families that match for the holidays,” Rihanna wrote in her caption. Instead of an extravagant backdrop, Rihanna and her two sons, RZA and Riot posed for the camera at home in L.A. The trio matched in the same Forever Savage Hooded Onesie style in a holiday-inspired blue and green print. If you look closely, you’ll see the pattern features various wintery motifs, including snowflakes, Santa Claus’ iconic hat, candy canes, wreaths, and wrapped presents (to name a few). The hoods were lined with fluffy sweatshirt fleece in the same olive green hue as the paisley pattern. To no surprise, RiRi added a little bling to her final ‘fit. Apart from a few multi-color rollers in her hair, Rihanna’s accessories (most notably, her layered diamond necklaces) gave the PJs a glam finish.

The best part about Rihanna’s new family pic? Her exact onesie is available to shop right now, as well as the toddler version. Treat your family to the RiRi-approved one-piece below.