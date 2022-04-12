Rihanna’s baby has yet to be born but it’s already a Hollywood A-lister. In the few months since Rih announced her pregnancy, the unborn babe has already made front-row Fashion Week appearances, racked up millions of Instagram likes, and even graced the cover of Vogue. For her part, Rihanna seems more radiant than ever — an impressive feat considering she’s been shining bright like a diamond since first hitting the scene back in 2009. All pregnancy long, she’s stunned onlookers with her impossibly glamorous monochromatic looks — and Rihanna’s baby pink eyeshadow and matching rosy lipgloss combo, shown off on a night out, is so overwhelmingly pretty that it might be her best beauty moment of the entire year.

For an evening out on the town, the Bad Gal and Fenty Beauty mogul was spotted in a pink-on-pink ensemble with coordinated makeup to match. Her baby pink eyeshadow was concentrated on her upper lids, framed by what looks like a strip of fluttery lashes, winged out along some thin liquid liner to form a subtle cat-eye shape. Just below her well-sculpted brows, a slight twinkle of metallic pink highlights her arches. The pink theme continued on her lips, which were shellacked with a shimmering rosy gloss.

So committed to the color is Rih that she even had her long almond-shaped nails polished a milky baby pink. Even before her pregnancy, monochrome color coordination was a Rihanna signature — she’s done delightfully matchy-matchy looks for some of her most monumental occasions like Fenty’s Harvey Nichols launch (she wore purple-on-purple), her CFDA Icon Award ceremony (silver-on-silver), and the Valerian film premiere (red-on-red).

The pink color palette, though, is one that more and more stars are gravitating toward recently. Lizzo just rocked the hyper-femme pink eyeshadow-pink lipstick combo this week, a prime example of the “Barbiecore” aesthetic also loved by Gigi Hadid and Cardi B.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Rihanna’s pregnancy style — both with her stunning beauty choices and ensembles — has been a highlight of the celebrity and fashion world since she first stunned the internet with her belly-baring announcement. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she just told Vogue. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Considering the fact that even Rihanna’s more casual looks are editorial-level detailed, there’s no telling what color the modern legend will opt for next — but you already know it’s going to be spectacular. To get Rihanna’s pretty in pink look for yourself, seek out a soft, light pink eyeshadow without too much red and a warmer gloss. To make things easy, explore these spot-on product picks just below.

