Megan Thee Stallion's First Revlon Collection Is Dropping — But There’s A Catch

Last August, Revlon named Megan Thee Stallion a Global Brand Ambassador, announcing that the buzzy hitmaker would be featured in the drugstore brand's upcoming campaigns. She’s done just that, starring in photos and videos for Big Bad Lash Mascara and ColorStay Satin Ink, among other cosmetics launches. But now, the songwriter's taking their relationship to the next level by unveiling her first makeup line on Wednesday, July 28. Naturally, it's called the Hot Girl Sunset Collection, and it contains all of the essentials needed to replicate Megan’s iconic bold glam.

The launch's timing is perfect since this is the height of "hot girl summer," and let's face it: everyone could use a good makeup bag refresh. Megan's collection comprises four night-out essentials: a 10-pigment eyeshadow palette, high-drama false lashes, non-sticky lip gloss in Megan's favorite shimmery coral shade, and a versatile drawstring makeup bag.

So what's the catch? Well, Revlon deems this collection "hyper-exclusive," the reason being, it's exclusive to the live online marketplace, StockX. Formerly a destination for resale designer sneakers, streetwear, and electronics, this collab marks the digital platform's first time expanding into beauty. Unlike the website’s auction model, this collection falls under the DropX model, in which brands like Revlon sell new products to consumers via the platform.

As for the need-to-know details, the Hot Girl Sunset Collection is limited to just 450 sets, and it won't be available at your local drugstore. Nor will you be able to purchase each item á la carte style. Instead, shoppers receive all four of the aforementioned items.

Those unfamiliar with StockX's demand-pricing model should know that it's...competitive. Per BoF, how pricing works is that the collection price starts at $40. For every 50 units of product sold, prices rise by $5, up to $60. The takeaway? Act really fast if you want it.

Peruse the Hot Girl Sunset collection in its entirety ahead.

Courtesy of Revlon

Courtesy of Revlon

Courtesy of Revlon