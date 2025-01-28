It’s been a minute since Renée Zellweger blessed fans with a press tour. Her last project was The Thing About Pam, a true-crime miniseries that premiered in 2022. Since then, the Oscar winner has maintained a low-profile (in 2024, she only walked one red carpet). But now, Zellweger is finally back in the spotlight. Ahead of the Valentine’s Day release of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, she embarked on her first promo trail in three years. At the Paris premiere on Jan. 27, Zellweger began what’s sure to be a stellar style streak in a lace Saint Laurent dress, which drew inspiration from her character’s closet.

More than two decades after the 2001 release of the first film, Bridget Jones's Diary, Zellweger made the grandest of entrances at the Grand Rex, a historic cinema in the heart of Paris. Before meeting up with her longtime co-star, Hugh Grant, Zellweger posed by herself. All eyes were on the A-lister’s custom Saint Laurent gown, complete with one long sleeve, an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline, and a hip-high slit along the side. Creative director Anthony Vaccarello designed the entire number in navy blue lace, which made it partially sheer. She paired the dress with matching pointy pumps, also from Saint Laurent. In true Zellweger form, the Judy star chose minimal jewelry. Instead of a necklace and earrings, she only accessorized with a statement turquoise ring.

This was a fitting selection for Zellweger, given dark lace looks are a Bridget Jones staple both on and off-screen. At the ‘04 Australia premiere of Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, the fashion muse walked the red carpet in a lacy midi-length LBD and matching heels. Twelve years later, in 2016’s Bridget Jones' Baby, Zellweger appeared on screen in a plunging lace wrap dress. Similar to her most recent ensemble, the midi was navy blue.

All this to say? There’s a chance Zellweger will wear more lace as the press tour continues. So, keep an eye on her future ‘fits before the movie hits theaters on Valentine’s Day.