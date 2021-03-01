The Golden Globes marks the first major red carpet in months — a chance for Hollywood's top actors and industry insiders to dress up and celebrate (socially distanced, of course). Regina King, who is nominated in the Best Director, Motion Picture category this year for her film One Night In Miami, had one of the standout looks from the laid-back (for an A-List event) ceremony. Beyond her sequin-covered Louis Vuitton gown, King was wearing approximately $2 million in Forevermark diamonds — a number that might seem impossible to comprehend.

According to the jeweler, King's look that night included six different pieces, which all added up to a total carat weight of 49.91: Long Drop Earrings, Diamond Cluster Earrings, 5-Stone Flower Diamond Ring, Two Stone Ring Set, Cornerstones Eternity Band Set, and a Forevermark by Rahaminov Panache Diamond Ring. The jewelry complemented King's one-shoulder gown which E!'s Zanna Roberts Rossi reported took 350 hours to make and was covered in 3,000 sequins.

King's longtime stylists Wayman & Micah worked with King on the look, honing in on King's love for shimmer (she's worn sparkling looks to the Golden Globes previously in 2019 and 2017). This year, however, she tuned in from home, with her dog Cornbread also joining in — yet she still managed to being all the glamour to the night.

Courtesy Forevermark

See each of her diamond pieces, totaling approximately $2 million according to Forevermark, below.

Forevermark 5-Stone Flower Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 4.31 ctw Forevermark

Forevermark Black Label Collection Diamond Cluster Earrings set in 18k Oxidized Gold 7.05 ctw Forevermark

Forevermark by Rahaminov Panache Diamond Ring set in Platinum 8.45 ctw Forevermark

Forevermark Cornerstones Eternity Band set in 18k White Gold 2.97 ctw Forevermark

Forevermark Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 18.61 ctw Forevermark