Call it the It factor, but since breaking out on the scene in the late ‘90s Reese Witherspoon has had the uncanny ability to make even the simplest of style essentials look so elevated. Whether in an LBD, jean jacket, or a classic pair of white sneakers, a flash of her smile, and you’ve got a moment. The latest example of Witherspoon’s magic? Her super chic full-rimmed black eyeglasses which she wore twice in one day while out and about in NYC — styling them in two very different ways.

For her first glasses-aligned ensemble, The Morning Show star opted for a light blue shirtdress and camel hair coat, both courtesy of Lafayette 148. She accessorized with burgundy slingback pointed pumps from Christian Louboutin and a black soft leather crossbody bag (which she held in her arms). Witherspoon’s makeup was kept minimal and dewy save for a wash of strawberry pink lip stain.

Later in the day, a glasses-clad Witherspoon was spotted yet again with nighttime host Conan O’Brien. This time, she donned an all-black look that consisted of satin trousers, long-sleeved body suit, wool blazer, and boots. The actor accessorized with a black quilted bag featuring a long gold chain and hardware for a touch of glam.

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/Getty Images INFO 1/2

To be clear, this is not the first sighting of Witherspoon’s wayfairer-style glasses. Her Instagram feed has frequently featured the square-framed eyewear, typically casually propped atop the actor’s head and complemented by a laidback, cozy ensemble. This is one of the first times Witherspoon has opted to wear her go-to pair for a night — er, day — out, and against more formal looks. She’s certainly making a case for nerdy-chic glasses. Considering her Midas touch when it comes to fashion, it would be no surprise if these readers became the next big TikTok trend or coveted style of 2024. To get ahead of things, shop some similar eyewear below, as well as some sleek Witherspoon-approved separates.