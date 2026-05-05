(Red Carpet)
Rachel Zoe Reveals Her Favorite 2026 Met Gala Looks
The art of the red carpet.
After months of speculation, fan fare, and predictions around the “fashion is art” theme,” the 2026 Met Gala has finally come, gracing social feeds and screens with all manner of style moments that ranged from the ethereal (here’s looking at you, Blake Lively) to the downright extravagant (Beyoncé’s triumphant return was a cant-miss). Truly, this year had no shortage of iconic looks — the Kardashian/Jenner crew leaning into risqué breastplates that left very little to the imagination and Madonna donning a boat headpiece will be discussed all week long. Indeed the 2026 lineup has everyone talking, including Rachel Zoe.
Like everyone else, The Zoe Report’s editor-at-large is also still dreaming about the night’s festivities and ensembles, with specific celebrities holding space in her mind. First there was event co-chair and early arrival Nicole Kidman, who made a splash in a fiery red Chanel gown by Matthieu Blazy. Sarah Pidgeon’s debut at the Met Gala in a custom chartreuse Loewe creation was another favorite of Zoe’s. And award season darling Chase Infiniti’s colorful Thom Browne column gown kept her undefeated style streak going.
Ahead, see all of Zoe’s highlights from the 2026 Met Gala, which will likely be at top of mind for the remainder of the year.
Beyoncé In Custom Olivier Rousteing
“The Queen B dominated in this incredible skeleton-inspired gown by Olivier Rousteing — it was just beyond.”
Sunday Rose Kidman Urban In Dior & Nicole Kidman In Chanel
“These looks are heaven. What a perfect mother-daughter style moment.”
Emma Chamberlain In Custom Mugler By Miguel Castro Freitas
“Emma is living art in custom Mugler.”
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky In Maison Margiela & Chanel
“These two are the fashion power couple — they can do no wrong.”
Sarah Pidgeon In Loewe
“The silhouette and color of this Loewe gown are perfect on her. So fresh and vibrant.”
Kendall Jenner In Zac Posen For GapStudio
“Kendall looks like a powerful Grecian goddess. It’s such a supermodel moment.”
Gigi Hadid In Miu Miu
“Gigi embodies modern glamour — this Miu Miu look was a highlight of the night.”
Chase Infiniti In Thom Browne
“This Thom Browne look was pure sequined perfection.”
Hailey Bieber In Saint Laurent
“Hailey always nails effortless elegance, and this Saint Laurent moment is just another example.”
Sabrina Carpenter In Custom Christian Dior
“I’m obsessed with this Old Hollywood glam look from Dior.”
Suki Waterhouse In Custom Michael Kors Collection
“Suki is the ultimate cool girl — this Michael Kors Collection dress is so sexy and feminine.”
Gracie Abrams In Chanel
“This off-the-shoulder golden gown from Chanel fit the night’s theme perfectly.”
Ayo Edibiri In Chanel
“Ayo in ethereal Chanel was straight out of a fairytale.”
Irina Shayk In Alexander Wang
“Irina is such a knockout. The embellished choker added cool-girl edge.”
Daisy Edgar-Jones In Custom McQueen
“I always love Daisy — this delicate lace look from McQueen is just stunning.”