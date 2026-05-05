There’s a reason the Met Gala is dubbed “fashion’s biggest night” — no other red carpet rivals the one on the first Monday of May. This year’s event proved as much, with the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian pulling out all the sartorial stops. And while everyone is buzzing about the outfits (rightfully so), the accessories deserve just as much hype — especially the headpieces spotted on the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.

Marking her first Met Gala appearance in a decade, Beyoncé, who served as one of the night’s co-chairs, dazzled in a custom Olivier Rousteing look (possibly his first design since exiting Balmain), complete with a matching halo-like crown, featuring elongated, tapered spikes that fanned outward to frame her face. Arriving fashionably late, Rihanna topped off her beaded, sculptural Maison Margiela by Glenn Martens gown — which required 1,380 hours just for the embroidery — with delicate, swirling gold metalwork woven through her hair. Namesake jewelry designer Jennifer Behr teamed up with Rihanna's long time hairstylist, Yusef Williams, on the hair accessory.

Madonna, meanwhile, had everyone talking about her red carpet look, which was inspired by Leonora Carrington’s painting The Temptation of St. Anthony. Fragment II. The queen of pop arrived in a black Saint Laurent dress paired with a one-of-a-kind ship-shaped hat. And lest we forget about Teyana Taylor, who brought movement to the carpet in a silver fringe Tom Ford cap that swayed with every step.

Below, check out the most memorable headpieces at the 2026 Met Gala.

Beyoncé

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In custom Olivier Rousteing.

Rihanna

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In Margiela Couture by Glenn Martens.

Madonna

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In Saint Laurent.

Teyana Taylor

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In Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann.

SZA

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In custom Bode.

Sabrina Carpenter

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In custom Christian Dior.

Ejae

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In custom Swarovski.