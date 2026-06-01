As Essie’s first-ever Chief Color Director, Rachel Zoe is stepping into her new role with a behind-the-scenes look at her latest shoot. As part of the nail polish brand’s Color With A Reputation campaign, Zoe was featured inside of Vogue’s editorial Museum of Polished Color exhibition to tell a visual color story through fashion, styling, and emotion. And who better to do so than the legendary stylist herself? The shoot focused on three iconic Essie shades that you probably already know and love: Mademoiselle, Forever Yummy, and You Do Blue.

Zoe translated each shade using her own signature style, color matching everything from her wardrobe, glam, accessories, and even her nail polish, of course. “I have spent my entire career as a stylist working to get color exactly right — down to the final touch: the nails,” Zoe said in the campaign video. She began by wearing a Mademoiselle adjacent lace gown with matching blush pink pearl drop earrings. Even her eyeshadow was pink, leaving no detail out.

“Most pinks, they try extremely hard to be fun — it’s exhausting,” Zoe said right before describing Mademoiselle as “the perfect pink” and ironically wearing a rather playful outfit. The second look showcased was in line with Forever Yummy’s bright red hue. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opted to wear a slinky fringed red gown while offering meaning behind what red means to her: “Red is about taste, about strength, about power,” Zoe continued. It’s safe to say that her fiery red dress, statement jewelry, and lipstick, coupled with her impeccably manicured matching nails exuded all of the above.

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For her final look and the museum’s ‘Exhibit Three,’ Zoe donned a cobalt-feathered gown as a nod to You Do Blue.

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She ended the video — showcasing all of the different nail polish colors — by saying “the color is in your hands.” And she meant it.