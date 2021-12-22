Priyanka Chopra’s Mani Stole The Show During Press Week For The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra’s been working hard to promote her new movie, The Matrix Resurrections, but her super-long nails for the film’s press week are working harder. The 39-year-old actor debuted the beauty look on day one of the tour, Dec. 13, showing off some serious claws to go with her countless ensembles. And while all of her makeup and outfits were flawless, it was that statement manicure that was the unbeatable star of the show.

It’s clear Chopra thought so, too. The Matrix Resurrections star staged a number of photoshoots to document her stylists’ skills throughout the week, each time finding a way to not-so-subtly show off her black-and-pink nails. In an appearance on The View, she even said, “These are new nails, so I’m just very excited about them,” as she clacked them together, laughing. “They’re beautiful, they’re beautiful,” responded the hosts.

It’s not hard to see why she’s such a fan. The ultra-long length of the nails, which were done by celebrity nail expert Pattie Yankee, are reason enough to be mesmerized — they extend well past her fingertips and give the creation a fun, fancy appearance. However, Yankee also incorporated a sophisticated design, with slim black lines surrounding the edges. Overall, it’s an edgy look with serious Matrix vibes.

Though Chopra goes back and forth between lengths, she’s never been shy about flaunting longer styles on her fingers. The actor seems to gravitate toward more dramatic looks for major career moments — her black French manicure for the BAFTAs and her lengthy pink tips for her Bvlgari Global Ambassador announcement being a few examples.

It’s hard to imagine ever ditching Chopra’s pink-and-black look; it’s one of her best yet that’s sure to go down in manicure history. That said, she’s already moved onto something even more glamorous, which she debuted for the U.S. premiere of The Matrix Resurrections on Dec. 18: A glittering gold manicure at what may be an even longer length. At this rate, your guess is as good as ours as to what she’ll pick next for her nails. But one thing’s for sure — it’ll definitely be good.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.