When you are the men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton, it might feel like a natural next step to take your design talent in-house at parent company, LVMH. Such was the case for Pharrell Williams, who dropped a new champagne bottle on June 1 in collaboration with Moët & Chandon. The limited-edition beverage — which also happens to be the second iteration of their joint efforts (they originally partnered in 2025) — was completely reimagined by Williams, as you’d expect from the creative.

For the first time in its brand history, the Maison’s Ice Impérial has been redesigned without its signature white sleeve. “I keep coming back to simplicity. Strip it back to what matters. The bottle is simpler. The message is simpler. It’s about summer, community, and enjoying champagne your way — so the experience comes first,” Williams said in a press release. He referenced not only to the new bottle, a major revamp in and of itself, but he also touched on the shared values and celebratory occasion that the drink attempted to bottle up: summer 2026.

The Maison and Williams set their sights on the south, Saint-Tropez, where effortless style, carefree pleasure, and French elegance converge on the vibrant Mediterranean coast. But not only because it’s the ultimate seasonal destination: It’s also the place where the Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial story originally began more than fifteen years ago. Locals and travelers alike were enjoying the champagne over ice, which is what inspired the brand to create the world’s only champagne crafted to be savored on ice.

Courtesy of Moët & Chandon

“This playful champagne, crafted specifically to be enjoyed over ice, offers intense freshness, generous fruit flavors, and the spirit of summer celebrations, true to Moët & Chandon's pioneering DNA,” said Cellar Master Benoît Gouez in a press statement. “It is the most breezy and free-spirited expression of the Maison, perfect for escape,” he continued.

Williams has shared his favorite way to enjoy Ice Impérial, dubbed Pharrell’s Spicy Mango. All you’ll need to enjoy it is two dashes of Scrappy’s spicy bitters, agave syrup, Alain Milliat mango nectar, and Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial Blanc, of course. Cheers!