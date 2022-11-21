The many glamorous red carpets of Hollywood tend to see a lot of the same beauty staples — smoky eyes, winged liner, and radiant skin to name a few. Given their timeless and universally flattering nature, it’s no surprise why celebrities gravitate towards these kinds of looks year after year. This past weekend, however, the 13th annual Governors Awards shook things up with a handful of stars whose makeup struck a perfect balance between colorful — one of 2023’s biggest makeup trend predictions — and subtle. The outfit-matching makeup worn by several stars on the red carpet sounds extreme, but is actually surprisingly low-key and more than a little effortless-looking.

At the Governor’s Awards, stars like Florence Pugh, Viola Davis, and Margot Robbie got in on the makeup-matching movement. Once thought of as a (somewhat controversial) ‘80s holdover, it just so happens that coordinating your eye shadow colors to your outfit can be both refined and statement-making. Below, take a look at how different stars wore the trend on the red carpet this weekend.

Florence Pugh

Pugh’s makeup artist Alex Babsky coordinated her eye makeup with her gold Tiffany & Co. pronged choker necklace as well as the shimmery elements in her Victoria Beckham, creating an all-over ethereal effect. He appears to have used a combination of gold and bronze eyeshadows on her lids and applied some gold shadow on her inner corners for a sparkly doe-eyed look. He also gave her soft, fluttery lashes and a peachy-pink blush and lip color.

Margot Robbie

Perhaps the most under-the-radar eye look of the night, Robbie coordinated her green Bottega Veneta dress with the tiniest dusting of matching green glitter on her eyelids. The rest of her makeup was kept quite neutral, letting the subtle pop of color take center stage — if you managed to spot it.

TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Viola Davis has never been one to shy away from color, and her appearance at the 2022 Governors Awards was no different. The Oscar-winning actor a vibrant Christopher John Rogers gown that featured bright rainbow stripes with violet tones. The colorful mood was continued in her makeup, with a purple smoky eye by makeup artist Sergio López-Rivera.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin decided to go a bolder route with both their makeup and outfit. Rather than a gown, they wore an oversized vest and trousers along with a bluish-green sheer top with crystal details, all by Miu Miu. Clearly inspired by the tones of the sparkly top, makeup artist Nikki DeRoest created a graphic eye look in shades of blue and purple.

Tanya Moodie

Striking and icy in head-to-toe blue, Tanya Moodie’s entire look is so perfectly cohesive — even her glossy, stick-straight hair matches the shine and movement of her gown’s swinging tassel fringe. Celebrity makeup artist Aaron Paul gave Moodie a bold wash of blue eyeshadow across her lids and lower lash line, with an illuminating metallic blue placed in the inner corners for an ethereal finish.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

The best match for a nude-and-black gown? Nude and black eye makeup, naturally. Though she’s gravitated toward more natural-looking makeup over the past year or so, the Governors Awards brought back vintage J.Law, complete with a super-smoky eye look. Notably, Lawrence has a lot of eye shadow concentrated on her lower lash line, but eschews the TikTok-favorite waterline liner trend. She looks just stunning.