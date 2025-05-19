Lizzie McGuire was the fashion blueprint for millennials who were in middle school in the early aughts. The show’s title character, played by Hilary Duff, influenced tweens everywhere to start layering their necklaces, bedazzle their denim, wear skinny scarves, and don the chunkiest of platform flip flops. McGuire’s beauty looks were just as impactful, from crimped half-up, half-down styles, butterfly clip-adorned updos, and hot pink clip-in extensions. No exact outfit or hairstyle was repeated twice, but McGuire’s super glossy nude lip was a constant. (Aside from her crush on Ethan, of course.) Fast-forward over 20 years later, and the beloved Disney Channel show character’s style is still reference material. This time, for the resurgence of Y2K fashion, which coincidentally coincides with the 25th anniversary of Lancôme’s Juicy Tubes, one of the most iconic beauty products of this era.

Naturally, a milestone birthday calls for a big celebration. So the French beauty brand tapped Duff, along with other nine other major Y2K stars like Paris Hilton and Kelly Rowland, for The Juicy Kissing Web. The nostalgic campaign serves as a reminder why the fan-favorite lip gloss has transcended trend cycles — and decades — with a little trip down memory lane.

Courtesy of Lancôme/@hilaryduff

In Duff’s video, McGuire’s famous animated alter ego convinces her to apply Juicy Tubes, and the addictive smell instantly takes them back to being on set in Rome riding on the back of Vespas and tossing wishes into fountains. (In case you somehow forgot, both scenes are part of The Lizzie McGuire movie plot.) The combination of Duff, her animated better half, and the lip gloss are what millennial dreams are made of.

Conveniently, Lancôme is dropping new Juicy Tube shades in honor of its big birthday and Y2K-fueled campaign. What better way to revisit the beauty product that defined your youth?